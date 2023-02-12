First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $125,000 Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,479,806,000 after buying an additional 17,826 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $908,622,000 after acquiring an additional 120,718 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 563,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $647,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,439 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,396.64, for a total transaction of $13,966,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $99,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,396.64, for a total value of $13,966,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $99,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,420.65, for a total transaction of $14,564,503.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $100,866.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,026 shares of company stock worth $41,416,937. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,396.00.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,513.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,609.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,496.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,353.85.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 29,822.35%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.53 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Stories

