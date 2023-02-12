First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,487,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,761,696,000 after buying an additional 288,009 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 19.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $962,697,000 after buying an additional 4,925,183 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,005,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $655,579,000 after buying an additional 126,977 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 12.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,118,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $378,230,000 after buying an additional 1,367,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $290,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,155,623.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

WMB opened at $31.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.19. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 109.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.09.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.