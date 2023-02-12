First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 309 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,835,000 after acquiring an additional 31,293 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,260,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,778,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. Northcoast Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $222.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $249.90. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.40. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 13.73%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

