First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forward Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 145.2% in the third quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 13,354,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907,587 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 145.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,435,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,572 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 11,360.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,468,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,381 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 93.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 159.7% in the third quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,096,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,496 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of SH stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.72. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $17.71.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

