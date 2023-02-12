First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 251 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,703,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,551,182,000 after acquiring an additional 43,793 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,096,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,144,000 after buying an additional 50,289 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Moody’s by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,385,000 after buying an additional 249,312 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,467,000 after buying an additional 1,044,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in Moody’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,724,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,292,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $306.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.59. The stock has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $349.99.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.67.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Articles

