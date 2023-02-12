First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $132,000 Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPAM. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,747,000 after purchasing an additional 935,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $346,717,000 after acquiring an additional 393,786 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,639,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,849,348,000 after acquiring an additional 115,422 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM opened at $356.49 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $478.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $414.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.20.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

