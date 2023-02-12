First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $142,000 Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $181.34 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $201.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.42.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

