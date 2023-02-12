First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 296 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $144.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.40. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

