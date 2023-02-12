First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 262 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 49.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,645,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,975,000 after buying an additional 881,341 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,696,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,182,000 after buying an additional 796,293 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,505,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,258,000 after buying an additional 776,566 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 43.0% during the second quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,452,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,979,000 after buying an additional 436,657 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 44.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,211,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,444,000 after buying an additional 374,203 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.20.

LBRDK opened at $92.30 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $68.67 and a 12-month high of $155.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.70 and a 200-day moving average of $89.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

