First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $26.03.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%.

