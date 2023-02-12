First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 724,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,871,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 186,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,124,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,809,000 after buying an additional 68,997 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Enbridge by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 18,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.6538 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 122.75%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

