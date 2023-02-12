First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after buying an additional 1,511,144 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,083,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after buying an additional 1,504,248 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17,066.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,457,000 after buying an additional 1,005,706 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,054,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,680,000 after buying an additional 978,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,707.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 701,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,139,000 after buying an additional 686,720 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $61.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.83. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $76.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

