First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,861 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in PPL by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 20,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other PPL news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Stock Up 2.1 %

PPL Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $31.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPL to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

See Also

