Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Stake Reduced by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sony Group by 1,876.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503,375 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,444,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sony Group by 1,365.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 177,578 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Sony Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 782,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,203,000 after acquiring an additional 114,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sony Group by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 743,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,819,000 after acquiring an additional 99,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SONY. TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $90.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $110.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.70.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

