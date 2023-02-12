California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,486 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Twilio worth $24,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Twilio by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Twilio by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Twilio by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $60.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $211.90.
Several analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen downgraded shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.93.
Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
