California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 37,053 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,053 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Builders FirstSource worth $23,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EMC Capital Management raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. DA Davidson lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

About Builders FirstSource

NYSE BLDR opened at $80.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $85.40.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

