Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,565 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Advance Auto Parts worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 0.1 %

AAP opened at $151.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.52 and a 52 week high of $231.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. Analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.25.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.