Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 395.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 97,513 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 80,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLPI. JMP Securities upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $420,501. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $53.68 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $54.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.57%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.