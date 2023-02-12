Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Iron Mountain worth $6,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 667,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,356,000 after acquiring an additional 81,875 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 81,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,914,000 after buying an additional 27,040 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth $928,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IRM opened at $53.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $56,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $56,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $531,969.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,968,759.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,741,752 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRM. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

