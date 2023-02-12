Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,295 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 689.6% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.67.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

LYV opened at $76.41 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 109.16 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.01.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jimmy Iovine purchased 13,740 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.28 per share, with a total value of $1,006,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Further Reading

