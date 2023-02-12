Toronto Dominion Bank Has $4.94 Million Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in International Paper by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 59,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in International Paper by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Paper Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IP opened at $38.63 on Friday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average is $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.