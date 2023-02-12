ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 626,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,439 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $26,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,944,000 after buying an additional 1,717,608 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,972,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,484,000 after purchasing an additional 391,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,367 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,962,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,962,000 after purchasing an additional 308,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,405,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $28,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $347,504,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock worth $81,980,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 6.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.24. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $61.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.56.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

