Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,737 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Catalent were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth about $2,744,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 17.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 346,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,057,000 after buying an additional 50,337 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 21.5% in the third quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,952,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.6% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

Insider Transactions at Catalent

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $70.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.18. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $40.69 and a one year high of $115.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTLT. Barclays raised their price objective on Catalent from $58.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.30.

Catalent Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.