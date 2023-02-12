Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,144 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,363,357,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $214,969,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $143,738,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 397.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,546,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,297 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $127,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $103.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.01 and a 200-day moving average of $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $274.48 billion, a PE ratio of 259.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $129.40.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.07 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 0.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. HSBC cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

