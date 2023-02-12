Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Bio-Techne worth $24,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 488.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 119.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 34.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $65,608.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,804.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bio-Techne Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TECH. Stephens reduced their target price on Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.36.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $76.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $113.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.45.

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.88%.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.