California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 21,396 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,396 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $25,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in FTI Consulting by 103.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 88.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at $82,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting Trading Up 1.1 %

In related news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $257,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,286.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $257,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,286.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $172,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,243,725.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $163.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.45 and a 200 day moving average of $163.88. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.36 and a 12-month high of $190.43.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

