First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Service Co. International by 1,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 1,076.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $471,227.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of SCI opened at $71.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.76. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

