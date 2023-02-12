Blair William & Co. IL Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,674 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.06% of Oak Street Health worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the second quarter valued at $164,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oak Street Health

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $42,165.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,357,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,667,796.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 400,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $13,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,874,863 shares in the company, valued at $132,016,582.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $42,165.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,357,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,667,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 494,492 shares of company stock worth $16,343,019. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oak Street Health Stock Performance

OSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Oak Street Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

OSH opened at $35.34 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 2.32.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

