RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in RH were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of RH by 16.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of RH by 12.1% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RH by 20.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Insider Transactions at RH

In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total value of $54,671,522.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,072,672.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total transaction of $54,671,522.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,072,672.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $612,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 448,942 shares of company stock worth $116,299,175. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RH Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of RH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on RH from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RH from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on RH from $375.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.56.

Shares of RH opened at $306.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.62. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $427.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $288.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.84.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $869.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.05 million. RH had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 15.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 25.07 EPS for the current year.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.