Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,653,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,851 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.82% of Avient worth $50,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVNT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avient during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avient by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avient by 565.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Avient by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avient from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avient presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Avient Stock Down 1.0 %

Avient Profile

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $55.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.55.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

