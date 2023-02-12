NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 552,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 263,037 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 404.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 450.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.92.

Shares of NEO opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.36.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

