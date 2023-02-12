Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $820.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q1 2023 earnings at $8.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $36.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ORLY. Truist Financial lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $825.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $870.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $818.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $775.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,135 shares of company stock worth $7,748,168. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,001,107,000 after purchasing an additional 382,946 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371,324 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $471,801,000 after purchasing an additional 238,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,155,795,000 after purchasing an additional 178,046 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

