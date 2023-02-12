Aigen Investment Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 11.6% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 100.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 10.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 20.0% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFI opened at $10.50 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on GFI shares. HSBC lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

