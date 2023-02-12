3,245 Shares in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ON opened at $83.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.76. onsemi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $87.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.99.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that onsemi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of onsemi to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, onsemi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About onsemi



onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

