Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after buying an additional 228,497 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 2.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,201,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,564,000 after buying an additional 134,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,361,000 after buying an additional 221,705 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 6.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,127,000 after buying an additional 193,024 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VNT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.14.

Vontier Price Performance

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.35. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.72%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading

