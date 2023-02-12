Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,994 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2,272.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 4,199.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Trinity Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TRN opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.96. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.82%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.