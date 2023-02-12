Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 5,090 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in BrightView were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BrightView by 121.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of BrightView during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightView during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightView during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightView during the second quarter worth about $155,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BrightView from $9.10 to $7.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered BrightView from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BrightView from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

BrightView Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of BV opened at $6.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $610.56 million, a P/E ratio of 72.56 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.39. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $14.07.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.72 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 0.28%. On average, analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightView Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

