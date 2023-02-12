Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 14,976 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.4% in the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Samuel N. Liberatore sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $84,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at $13,231.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

KTOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Noble Financial cut their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.43.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $11.15 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

