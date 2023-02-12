Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $157,000 Investment in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Titan International by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Titan International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 284,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,402,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Titan International

In other news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 84,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $1,299,953.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 908,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,922,246.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 15,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $231,830.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 892,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 84,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $1,299,953.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 908,170 shares in the company, valued at $13,922,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,000 shares of company stock worth $6,750,784 in the last 90 days. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Titan International Stock Performance

Titan International Profile

Shares of TWI opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.67. Titan International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $962.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

(Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.