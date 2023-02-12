Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $203,000 in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 439,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after buying an additional 48,522 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 161.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 109,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 18,327 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,901,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,159,000 after buying an additional 1,418,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,392 shares in the company, valued at $173,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carvana news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 133,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 263,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carvana Stock Down 9.3 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Cowen lowered shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.65.

NYSE CVNA opened at $10.84 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $159.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.76.

About Carvana

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

Featured Stories

