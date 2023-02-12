Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cactus by 85.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,018,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,289,000 after purchasing an additional 930,673 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cactus by 510.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 864,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,075,000 after acquiring an additional 723,339 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cactus in the second quarter worth approximately $25,613,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Cactus by 53.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,352,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,755,000 after acquiring an additional 471,418 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Cactus by 61.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 915,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,884,000 after acquiring an additional 347,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WHD. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.14.

WHD opened at $53.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average of $47.74. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 4.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

