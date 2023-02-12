Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 13,491 Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Bandwidth as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

Shares of BAND stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57. The company has a market capitalization of $619.83 million, a P/E ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Bandwidth

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAND shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bandwidth from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Bandwidth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.

(Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Further Reading

