3,122 Shares in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Power Integrations by 19.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 223,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after buying an additional 36,746 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 265.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Power Integrations by 48.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 15,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 8.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 528,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,611,000 after buying an additional 40,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.14.

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,103 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $99,027.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,123,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,103 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $99,027.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,123,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,634 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $236,164.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,538,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,145. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $82.64 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.16 and a twelve month high of $98.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

Power Integrations, Inc is engaged in the designing, development, and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

