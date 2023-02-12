Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $162,000 in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PK. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 172,690 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 169,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $14.27 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $20.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.96.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Park Hotels & Resorts

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 344.83%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,604 shares in the company, valued at $398,543.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.