Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Position in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Guess’ by 49.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Guess’ by 10.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Guess’ by 2.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 63,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Guess’ by 109.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 311,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 163,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Guess’ by 244.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guess' alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Guess’ from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Guess’ Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $21.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.07. Guess’, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.89.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.00 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess’ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Guess”s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Guess’ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.