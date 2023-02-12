Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,457 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the third quarter valued at $63,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at $298,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 44.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at $280,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Primoris Services Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. Primoris Services Co. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.26.
PRIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.
Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.
