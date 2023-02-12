Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at $417,000. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.01.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

