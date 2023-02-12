Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $173,000 Investment in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAGP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 407.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 66.7% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Stock Performance

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.64.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAGP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Plains GP from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Plains GP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Plains GP from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

