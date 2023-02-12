Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $215,000 in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 342,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,062,000 after buying an additional 158,322 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 279,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,837,000 after buying an additional 96,503 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 125,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Stock Up 5.8 %

MUR stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.40.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.62 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 16.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In related news, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $1,864,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,381.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,199.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 37,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $1,864,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,381.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,500 shares of company stock worth $2,992,310. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Articles

