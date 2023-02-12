Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 14,490 Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Upwork by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $4,050,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Upwork by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork Stock Down 4.3 %

UPWK stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11.

Insider Transactions at Upwork

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $328,550.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 903,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,680,308.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $86,578.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,238 shares in the company, valued at $473,210.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $328,550.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 903,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,680,308.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,033 shares of company stock worth $741,714. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UPWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.82.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.